15 days for police verification

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided that the HoDs, who have not yet completed police verification for newly-recruited employees, must fulfill this requirement within the next 15 days. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed that immediate punitive action be initiated against those responsible for the delay.
Woman sarpanch ‘slaps’ panch
Jhajjar: Vedpal, a panch of Babra village, in a police complaint, has accused the sarpanch, Sadhna, of slapping him during a gram panchayat meeting when he refused to sign some papers. TNS
