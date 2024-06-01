15 fires reported in Gurugram in a day

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 31

As the heat rises, so do incidents of fires in Gurugram. Fifteen incidents were reported in Gurugram on Friday. The fire department managed to control many incidents and no casualties were reported from anywhere.

Flames engulf a factory unit in IMT, Manesar.

In major incidents, a fire broke out in the server room of a hotel in Nathupur. The fire caused chaos in the hotel and a man even jumped from the first floor to save himself, while a woman was rescued by security personnel.

According to police, at around 6.40am on Friday a short circuit was reported in the server room on the ground floor of the Stepstone Hotel in Nathupur. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the flames were doused within 20 minutes. A senior fire officer said information about the fire was received in time and a major, mishap was avoided.

A fire broke out in Bharat Seats Limited, in Maruti Udyog Joint Venture Complex, Udyog Vihar, at around 10.20am today. Hundreds of workers were rescued. The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire after 2 hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A huge fire also broke out at a grocery store’s warehouse in Sohna at around 6.30am. More than three fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control within two hours. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, said officials.

In other incidents, a fire broke out at a house in C-Block of Sushant lok, in an electricity transformer near the officer of Zila Sainik Board and a few others in heaps of garbage in different areas. The fire brigade reached all the spots and brought the flames under control.

In the late evening on Thursday, panic gripped the IMT Manesar area as a massive fire broke out in a garment export unit late evening. The fire spread to all three floors of the unit and more than 25 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire brigade got the flames under control after around 12 hour. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials in the fire department.

