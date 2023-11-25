15 illegal metal factories among 18 sealed

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 24

Teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Friday sealed 18 factories, including three industrial units at Barhi industrial zone and 15 illegal metal units in the Ferozepur Bangar area at Kharkhoda for violating pollution norms. The Regional Officer issued closure notices to all these industries under GRAP-3.

Notably, the air quality index of Sonepat was recorded at 258 on Friday which is under the ‘very poor’ category. As per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) the graded response action plan (GRAP) was implemented on October 1 and at present, GRAP-3 level is being implemented in Sonepat.

As per the sources, the teams while visiting the fields found violation of pollution norms under GRAP and found three units — M/s Aryavart Dyeing Private Limited, M/S Twenty First Century Creations Private Limited and M/s Nirmal Trans Belt Private Limited at HSIIDC Barhi — which were emitting black smoke. The teams also visited the Ferozepur Bangar area of Kharkhoda where they found 15 metal forging units running illegally and these too were also emitting dark black smoke which is a major cause of pollution.

The pollution teams led by Regional Officer (RO) Pradeep Singh sealed all these 15 illegal metal forging units, which were involved in melting of scraps.

Pradeep Singh issued closure notices to all these illegal units by using powers conferred by Chairman P Raghvendra Rao under GRAP.

Apart from this, the RO also issued closure orders to the three industrial units at the HSIIDC, Barhi, and imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh on the factory owners for violating the norms.

Pradeep Singh at Sonepat said all 15 metal units in the Ferozepur Bangar area were illegal and unnamed and were involved in melting the metal scrap. These units were emitting black smoke hence all these units had been sealed with immediate effect, he said.

Three units at Barhi were also found violating the pollution norms by emitting black smoke, hence a fine had been imposed and closure notices issued to them under GRAP, the RO added.

Apart from this, work at 71 construction sites had been stopped under GRAP and a fine of Rs 5.60 lakh was imposed on 14 construction sites for violating the rules under GRAP. Besides, 35 trucks have been fined Rs 3.5 lakh for violating norms and a fine of Rs 45,000 has been imposed for garbage burning at nine spots. Criminal cases have been registered against 10 farmers in the district and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh has been imposed on 44 farmers for burning crop residues, the RO said.

#Environment #Ferozepur #Panipat #Pollution