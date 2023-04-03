15 injured in collision on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 2

Fifteen pilgrims sustained injuries when a truck collided with a stationary bus on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Barh Malik village in the district on Saturday night. In a complaint lodged with the Rai police station, it was alleged that after the bus halted near Barh Malik village due to a punctured tyre, a truck hit it in the rear. Several passengers who were standing in front of the bus sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured have been admitted to the General Hospital in Sonepat.