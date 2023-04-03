15 injured in collision on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

Sonepat, April 2
Fifteen pilgrims sustained injuries when a truck collided with a stationary bus on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Barh Malik village in the district on Saturday night. In a complaint lodged with the Rai police station, it was alleged that after the bus halted near Barh Malik village due to a punctured tyre, a truck hit it in the rear. Several passengers who were standing in front of the bus sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured have been admitted to the General Hospital in Sonepat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...