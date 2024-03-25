 15 nabbed for cyber fraud in Faridabad in a week : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 15 nabbed for cyber fraud in Faridabad in a week

15 nabbed for cyber fraud in Faridabad in a week

Rs 4.64 lakh refunds facilitated, Rs 26.2 lakh frozen in criminals’ bank accounts

15 nabbed for cyber fraud in Faridabad in a week

The cyber cells of the district police arrested 15 persons in connection with eight cases of crime between March 15 and March 21. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the cyber cell units of the three zones — Central, NIT and Ballabgarh — resolved a total of 370 complaints.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

The cyber cells of the district police arrested 15 persons in connection with eight cases of crime between March 15 and March 21. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the cyber cell units of the three zones — Central, NIT and Ballabgarh — resolved a total of 370 complaints.

They facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 4.64 lakh that was fraudently obtained by cyber criminals. Additionally, a sum of Rs 26.2 lakh was frozen in the bank accounts of these criminals.

The arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Kaku, Soyam Diyam and Vikas from Uttam Nagar, Delhi; Radhey Krishan from Rajasthan; Sushil Kumar from Hisar; Abhey, alias Golu, from Gurugram; Sonu from Mathura; Avinash from Lakshmi Nagar, Delhi; Anhsuman and Mohnish from Lucknow; Sayyed Ilyash from Hyderabad; Aman from Lucknow; Rohit Dalal from Ballabgarh (Faridabad); Satyajeet from Shastri Nagar, Delhi; and one minor accused. They were arrested by police teams during the investigation of several cybercrime cases committed recently.

Describing the modus operandi of the criminals, the spokesperson said that the crimes were often committed on the pretext of completing online tasks or games, refunding lapsed insurance policies, offering loans within minutes, increasing credit card limits, providing free gifts, updating KYC details, facilitating money transfers abroad, promising government job appointments and blackmailing based on obscene video calls made to customers.

The police have been conducting an awareness drive, advising people not to answer WhatsApp or video calls from unknown numbers, nor share any OTP or bank details over the phone. Suspicious or spam calls should either not be answered or should be blocked.

The accused also resorted to using pictures or photos of acquaintances or close relatives of the victims on Facebook or Instagram to seek financial assistance. Offers of free recharge or money for liking YouTube channels and subscriptions could also lead to such frauds, it is claimed.

The police official emphasised the importance of reporting all cybercrimes immediately to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in. This action facilitates freezing the bank accounts of cybercriminals and recovering the money back into the victim’s account.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

3
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems

5
India

Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

6
India

IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA after he pledges 'allegiance to ISIS'; hunt on for another

7
India

Former IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, ex-bureaucrat Varaprasad Rao join BJP

8
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

9
Punjab

Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

10
Features

50 years of MS Sathyu’s ‘Garm Hava’: Looking back, forward

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

AAP committed ‘money laundering’ through Arvind Kejriwal: Enforcement Directorate

Smriti Irani accuses AAP of betraying public trust

Left alliance leads in all 4 posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University student poll

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held