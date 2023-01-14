15 railway stations identified for modernisation in Ambala Division

Ambala, January 13
The Ambala Division has identified 15 railway stations under the division to be developed with modern facilities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
As per the division, Saharanpur, Kalka, Malerkotla, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Patiala, Sirhind, Ambala City, SAS Nagar, Dhuri, Abohar, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur, Nangal Dam, Rupnagar, and Amb Andaurua have been identified for their development with a long term vision. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ambala division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said “Under the scheme, 15 stations of Ambala division have been identified for the modernisation.”
