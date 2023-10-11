15 researchers from MDU among top scientists

Rohtak, October 10
Fifteen researchers (including faculty members and research scholars) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, are on the list of top 2 per cent international scientists released by Stanford University (USA) and Elsevier BV.
Three faculty members associated with the MDU have been included in the datasets related to Career Research for their outstanding research contribution for the last four years. They include Prof B Narsimhan (Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences), Dr Sarvajeet Singh Gill (Centre for Biotechnology) and superannuated Professor Dr CS Pundir (Biochemistry). There are 12 other researchers of the university who feature in the single year (2022) list.
