15% rise in vehicle thefts in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 29

There has been a 15 per cent rise in vehicle thefts in Faridabad this year, with around 1,500 vehicles reported as stolen, a source in the Police Department revealed. A total of 1,200 vehicles were stolen in the whole of 2022.

A source in the Police Department said that most of the incidents took place in the colonies and sectors with no CCTV systems in place.

Around 70 per cent of the vehicles stolen this year were two-wheelers.

