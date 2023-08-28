15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 27

With Right wing outfits adamant on the Jalabhishek yatra tomorrow despite being denied permission by the authorities, tension seemed to have gripped Nuh and surrounding districts.

We will go as planned How can they deny us permission when we have not even asked for it? Why would we require permission to visit our temples? The entire drama around the yatra makes us feel accused and not victims. We will go as planned and carry out the yatra. A VHP official

As the outfits refused to budge from their stand, Nuh has been converted into a fortress, with 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces deployed at the place.

The Nuh police have clearly stated that they will not allow the procession at any cost.

“At maximum, we can allow 10 to 15 seers to carry out a symbolic yatra, but not more than that. The security has been set up and the district will be sealed on August 28. We will not let anyone disrupt peace this time,” said SP Narender Bijarniya.

The police have put checkpoints at all district borders, especially Gurugram, and announced that they will not allow anybody from outside Nuh to enter the place. The entrants will have to produce valid ID cards of the district or will be denied entry. The entire proposed route of the yatra will be under drone surveillance. The police, meanwhile, during the day detained many persons as a preventive measure.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mamta Singh was in the field reviewing the security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had issued an appeal, asking all to carry out jalabhishek in temples near them and announced that the yatra had got no permission, but various groups, led by the VHP, had refused to adhere to the police and administration orders.

“How can they deny us permission when we have not even asked for it? Why would we require permission to visit our temples? The entire drama around the yatra makes us feel accused and not victims. We will go as planned and carry out yatra,” said VHP in official statement. Meanwhile, the police of nearby districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal , Alwar and Bharatpur had increased vigilance on borders and were carrying out heavy checking. Traffic congestion was reported at the Ghamdoz toll plaza, which has been cited as a sensitive entry point to Nuh from Gurugram.

Interestingly, while Monu Manesar will not be attending the yatra, the absconding cow vigilante Shrikant Marore, wanted in the Nasir Junaid murde case, has posted several social media posts, urging maximum participation in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Nuh Dhirender Khadgata said they had once against appealed to the groups to follow the police and administration instructions and maintain law and order in the area.

