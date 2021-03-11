15 sentenced for assaulting liquor contractor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 14

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Garg has sentenced 15 persons in a case of assault on a liquor contractor near Noorwala in the city 18 months ago.

One of the convicted is a gangster, Parsan alias Lambu.

The court has sentenced life imprisonment to seven convicts, six have been given 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), while two have been sentenced seven years of RI under separate sections of the IPC.

The court has imposed fine upon the convicts under separate sections.

The incident was reported on December 19, 2020, when in a cross-firing incident, one of the assailants, Munish of Goela Khurd village died, while liquor contractor Ajeet of Khalia Prahaladpur village and his driver Sagar of Sonepat sustained bullet injuries.

As per the police record, Surender, the younger brother of liquor contractor, in his statement to the police said some youths opened fire on them when he, along with his brother, driver, gunman and bouncer were going back home.

He alleged that gangster Parsan of Sewah village and Rakesh of Lakhu Buana was among the party who opened fire on them.

Following the complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 307, 302, 148, 149 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the IPC at the Sector 13/17 police station.