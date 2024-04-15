15 stone crushers buy minerals only on paper, fined Rs 4.42 crore

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, April 14
A fine of Rs 4.42 crore has been imposed on the owners of 15 stone crushers and screening plants in the district after they allegedly purchased mining minerals only on paper from a firm in Kurukshetra district.
They allegedly bought 1,46,836.65 MT mining minerals only on paper to legalise their illegally purchased mining minerals.
The authorities of the Mines and Geology Department have also suspended the e-rawaana portal access to these stone crushers and screening plants.
As per sources in Mining Department, Yamunanagar, on examination of e-rawaana portal during June 2023, the authorities of Mining Department, Yamunanagar, found that a mineral dealer licence (MDL) holder/firm of Kurukshetra district showed the purchase of mining minerals boulder, gravel and sand of a total quantity of 1,62,341 MT on its portal from Rajasthan.
The said MDL holder also showed the sale of a quantity of 1,46,836.65 MT to six stone crushers and nine screening plants of Yamunanagar district during this period of June 2023.
However, as per a report of the Mining Officer of Kurukshetra district, when the staff members of his office visited the site of the MDL holder on June 8, 2023, the staff members found no stack of mining mineral there.
The report further says that it seems that only virtual purchase was shown by the said MDL holder to increase its online stock quantity, so that it could sell the same to other registered entities (stone crushers and screening plants) of the state without any physical movement of the mineral.
“It has been noticed that several registered entities of Yamunanagar district are misusing the e-rawaana portal by showing purchase through online mode from other registered entities to upscale their online stock quantity. It is being done so that they may be able to sell the illegally procured or illegally excavated mineral by issuing valid e-rawaana of the total quantity available on their respective portal,” reads the documents prepared by Mining Department, Yamunanagar, in connection with this case.
“This case of fake purchase and sale of mining minerals came to light in June 2023. Now, we have imposed a fine of Rs 4,42,01,863 on 15 stone crushers and screening plants indulging in this illegal business of mining minerals,” said Om Dutt Sharma, District Mining Officer, Yamunanagar.
