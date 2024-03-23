15 trees cut illegally from gaucharan land

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 22

Fifteen trees of shisham species were cut illegally from the gaucharan land, owned by the panchayat, in Bihta village of Yamunanagar district.

As per a resolution of the gram panchayat, the trees were dry and cut by unknown persons.

According to information, the gram panchayat of Bihta village passed a resolution on March 6 saying that 15 shisham trees on gaucharan land were cut illegally by unknown persons on March 5.

The gram panchayat submitted the copy of the said resolution to the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Bilaspur requesting him to take an action in the case.

After getting the copy of the resolution, the BDPO Kartik Chauhan got an FIR registered against unknown persons under Section 379 of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on March 19.

