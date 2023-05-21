15-year-old gangraped in Gurugram; 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by two persons, including a milkman she was acquainted with, who also beat her up and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist, the police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the accused, milkman Vinod and his friend Jasbir, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC at the Bhondsi police station on Friday based on a complaint by the minor’s mother, they said.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter, a Class VIII student, went to get milk on Friday morning and met with Vinod near Maruti Kunj. She alleged that the milkman forcibly took the minor to a forested area near Bhondsi village on his motorcycle where Jasbir was waiting.

“Both of them then raped her. When my daughter resisted, they not only threatened to kill her but also thrashed her with a stick and fled on their bike,” the woman stated in her complaint.

She said her daughter narrated the ordeal when the family was finally able to find her on the corner of a street in their colony. She looked nervous and had injury marks on her body, the woman said.