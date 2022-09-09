 Sonepat: 150 CCTVs checked in road rage case : The Tribune India

SIT formed | Rs 50,000 cash reward for information on accused Thar riders

Roadways employees stage dharna at the Sonepat Depot on Thursday. Ramesh Kumar

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, September 8

Even after 65 hours of the ‘killing’ of a roadways driver in a road rage by riders of a black colour Thar, the police have no clue.

Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of DSP Rai to trace the Thar riders, who were allegedly involved in killing of the roadways driver in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Saddened by the death of Jagbeer Singh, his younger son Sandeep (22) reportedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance on Wednesday. Deepak, elder son of the deceased driver, said Sandeep was deeply hurt by his father’s death so he consumed poison near his father’s pyre on the cremation ground.

SP Himanshu Garg said 20 police teams led by five inspectors in SIT were working under the supervision of DSP Rai Vipin Kadyan to crack the case.

The teams have checked the footage of around 150 CCTV cameras installed near the incident spot, toll plaza, Delhi border and teams are also checking the footage of the CCTV cameras in Delhi also. The CCTVs installed on NH-44, hotels and dhabas have also been verified by the police officials, he said.

Besides, we are also in touch with the Delhi Police to collect the information about the Mahindra Thar and also collected details of the vehicles, especially black Thar vehicles, from the Mahindra car company, which was above 4000. The police teams are collecting details of the owners of these Thar vehicles by going to their houses, the SP added.

Notably, 49-year-old Jagbeer Singh, who was a driver in the Haryana Roadways (HR) and posted at the Delhi Depot, was crushed to death by riders of a Thar in a road rage near Kundli on NH-44 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Enraged over the incident, the family members of deceased Jagbeer and Sandeep reached the roadways bus stand in Sonepat and staged a dharna there and refused to cremate Sandeep. However, the union leaders of the Haryana Roadways pacified them and assured them that they were with them and would not back out till the killers of Jagbeer were arrested. After that the family members and villagers returned to their homes.

On the call of the Sanjha Morcha there was Chakka Jam on Thursday. The employees started protesting at the depot gate at 4 am today and no bus went on any route today. As per the details available, the Sonepat and Gohana depots had to bear a loss of Rs 15 lakh today.

The Sanjha Morcha said the three rounds of talks with the government had failed today after which the Sanjha Morcha had decided to carry on the strike till 12 am on Friday night.

Driver’s kin to get job, says CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that a family member of the slain driver would get a job and directed for providing help to the family. He said strict action would be taken against the accused riders in the road rage case. tns

Collecting info

We are also in touch with the Delhi Police to collect the information on the Mahindra Thar Jeep and also collected details of the vehicles, especially black Thar vehicles, from the Mahindra car company. — Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police

Buses parked at Sonepat bus stand.

