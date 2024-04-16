150 employees take part in flood rescue training at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 15

A six-day state-level flood rescue training programme, organised by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management started at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Monday.

As many as 150 employees of different departments from across the state have come to participate in the training programme.

S Narayanan, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Haryana, after inaugurating the training programme, said 47 persons had lost their lives in floods in Haryana last year, therefore, there was a need to understand the importance of the training camp. All trainees, who had come here to participate in the training programme, had to take the training seriously. After being trained from here, they could save someone’s life in case of any disaster.

He said in the camp, employees of various departments had come with a desire to protect people in case of any emergency, and with the goal of social service in mind. Saving someone’s life at the time of disaster was the biggest service to society. The trainees were being made aware of the ways to save lives by using household items during floods.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “The goal of saving lives in emergency situations should always remain in the minds of the trainees. While saving the lives of others will give you self-satisfaction, the purpose of the training given at the training camp will also be fulfilled. The administration has made arrangements for the progamme. Last year, during the flood relief work in Kurukshetra, the employees worked with full dedication to help the affected people.

ADC Vaishali Sharma, SDM Surinder Pal and several other officials were present on the occasion.

