150 MDS students take part in rapid revision course

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 17

“Sameeksha”, a three-day scientific and rapid revision course for the final year MDS students in the specialty of periodontology and implantology, under the ages of Indian Society of Periodontology was inaugurated by Mayor Madhan Chauhan at DAV JN Kapoor Dental College, Yamunanagar, today.

As many as 150 student deligates from different parts/colleges of India and Nepal participated in the programme. These students will interact with veterans in the field of teaching. On the occasion, Dr IK Pandit welcomed the Mayor and other dignitaries of ISP, Dr Harpreet Grover, Dr Manish, Dr Ashish, Dr Shiva, Dr Shipra, Dr Vishaka, Dr Shalu and Dr Surinder. Dr Nymphea Pandit, past president, ISP along with Dr Shalini and Dr Deepika were the force behing bringing such a programme to DAV Dental College, Yamunanagar. —