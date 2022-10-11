150 plaints on pits received

Gurugram, October 10
A day after six children drowned in a pit in Sector 111 here, the Gurugram administration is flooded with complaints about various waterlogged spots.
Over the past 24 hours, the civic authorities have received over 150 complaints about similar pits, vacant plots, construction sites and road potholes filled with water, which pose a risk to residents. A majority of these complaints have been received through social media and the administration plans to take strict action in such cases.
“We are getting water drained out from all such spots and will penalise site owners in such cases. Officials concerned will also be taken to task,” said DC Nishant Yadav. “We have asked the SDM to conduct a probe into the yesterday’s incident and also see if any illegal mining angle was involved,” Yadav said.
