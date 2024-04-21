150 train for flood rescue operations

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 20

Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu Phulia today said the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management was the oldest department and it always helped in times of natural calamities. Saving someone’s life during a disaster was the greatest service to society, she said.

She was addressing participants on the concluding day of the six-day state-level flood rescue training programme, organised jointly by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and Kurukshetra district administration at Brahma Sarovar on Saturday.

At least 150 employees of different departments from across the state participated in the training programme.

Phulia said, “After getting training in the state-level flood relief camp, all trainees should form teams in their respective districts and induct new people to save lives of residents during disasters. All trainees should always be prepared for disaster and keep honing their skills continuously for good results.”

She said, “Floods are a major issue during the rainy season. Hence, we have to save the lives of people and animals. And for this, we have to learn everything in detail. We should know raft making, use everything that can help in such situations, keep the means of communication in working condition and explain rescue methods to others. We have to learn to prepare food items which can be eaten during floods.”

District Revenue Officer Vikas Singh gave a detailed information about the training camp. He said various competitions were also organised during the six-day programme.

