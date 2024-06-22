154 more bus shelters to come up in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 21

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to develop 154 additional bus queue shelters (BQS) in the New Gurugram sectors. The authority has invited tenders for this project, which will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore, to facilitate better public transport services in the city.

The scope of work includes the development of 80 new bus queue shelters in Sectors 68 to 95, spanning from the Southern Peripheral Road to the Northern Peripheral Road, and 74 new bus queue shelters in Sectors 99 to 115. The provision of bus lay-bys at these BQS locations, wherever feasible, has been included to avoid any hindrance to ongoing traffic on the main carriageway. A dedicated space for bus stoppages will be provided at the BQS, ensuring greater safety for passengers boarding and disembarking from the buses.

“Creation of adequate infrastructure to provide robust and seamless bus services to the residents of Gurugram is being taken up by GMDA for the benefit of the public at large. Phase-wise development is being undertaken to cater to the growing population as projected in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan-2031,” said Col RD Singhal (retd), General Manager, Mobility Division.

At present, 150 buses of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) operate in Gurugram along 25 routes. Furthermore, 100 electric buses are expected to be added to the fleet in this financial year under the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme. With the augmentation of the bus fleet size, 32 new bus routes will be added to cater to the public transport requirements of the citizens. Hence, the parallel development of bus queue shelters has been planned by GMDA to set up the required infrastructure to ensure seamless bus service in the future.

Last week, the GMDA also floated the tender for the development of a bus depot for e-buses in Sector 48, Gurugram, which will be equipped with an electric substation to provide optimal charging stations for the electric buses. The work, estimated to cost Rs 25 crore, will cater to 100 buses. Additionally, the conversion of the existing GMCBL depot in Sector 10 into an electric bus charging station is also in progress.

