156 proclaimed offenders held in four months

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 12

The police have arrested 156 proclaimed offenders in the district in the past over four months. Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said 101 bail jumpers were also arrested during this period.

“On the direction of SP Mohit Handa, the district police are organising a special drive to arrest criminals, including proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers. The police have arrested 156 proclaimed offenders and 101 bail jumpers from January 1, 2023, to May 9, 2023,” he said.

Some of them had been on the run for over 15 years. During this period, different police teams had also arrested nine criminals, including “wanted” criminals, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.