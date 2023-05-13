156 proclaimed offenders held in four months

Yamunanagar, May 12
The police have arrested 156 proclaimed offenders in the district in the past over four months. Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said 101 bail jumpers were also arrested during this period.
“On the direction of SP Mohit Handa, the district police are organising a special drive to arrest criminals, including proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers. The police have arrested 156 proclaimed offenders and 101 bail jumpers from January 1, 2023, to May 9, 2023,” he said.
Some of them had been on the run for over 15 years. During this period, different police teams had also arrested nine criminals, including “wanted” criminals, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...