16,900 farmers await crop loss relief in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, July 1

Over 16,900 farmers have been awaiting compensation for their crop loss for the past several months, despite having an insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY). They have been moving from pillar to post to raise the issue, but to no avail. The local office of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has also asked the insurance company to disburse the compensation, but the situation remains the same.

The kharif crops of bajra and cotton had suffered losses due to incessant rain that lashed the district in September 2022. Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Satnali and Kanina blocks of the district were the worst affected by the natural calamity. “My kharif crops suffered extensive losses due to the rains in the last week of September. A survey to assess the loss was also conducted by officials concerned, but the compensation has not been disbursed. We are compelled to make rounds of the agriculture department to get an update about the compensation,” said Krishan, a distressed farmer.

He said other farmers too had been facing a similar situation, despite being enrolled with the PMFBY. “The state government should exert pressure on the insurance company to disburse the compensation at the earliest,” he demanded.

Taking a serious view, DC Monica Gupta recently held a meeting with officials of the insurance company and the agriculture department over the issue. She directed the company to disburse the compensation by July 3, failing which she would write to the headquarters for blacklisting the company.

“It is a serious issue that the insurance company has not disbursed crop loss compensation among farmers even after the agriculture department has fulfilled all formalities. Strict action will be taken against the company if it fails to disburse the compensation within the stipulated time,” the DC added.

Balwant Saharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), said no farmer in the district had received the compensation so far.