16 IAS, 28 HCS officers transferred

Chandigarh, August 19

The Haryana Government today transferred 16 IAS and 28 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers, with seven districts getting new deputy commissioners (DCs).

Secretary, Finance Department, Sanjay Joon, has been posted as MD, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills; Director General, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare; and Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department. Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, A Mona Sreenivas, will also hold the charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, in addition to her present duties.

Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, has been posted as Director, Elementary Education; Special Secretary, School Education Department; and Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Director, Elementary Education, and Special Secretary, School Education Department, Ashok Kumar Garg, is posted as Commissioner, MC Manesar.

Commissioner, MC Faridabad, Jitender Kumar, has been transferred as District Municipal Commissioner Rohtak; and Commissioner, MC Rohtak.

Special Secretary, Home-I Department, Mahavir Kaushik, will also hold the charge of Special Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, in addition to his present duties.

DC Panchkula and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, Dr Priyanka Soni, will now hold the charge of Director, Medical Education and Research, and Special Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department.