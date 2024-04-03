16 khair trees cut illegally in Yamunanagar village

Yamunanagar, April 2
A total of 16 khair trees were cut illegally from panchayat land in Kathgarh village of Yamunanagar district.
On the complaint of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Kartik Chauhan, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station.
The complainant said when the theft came to the notice of the Kathgarh gram panchayat, it passed a resolution on March 22.
He said as per the resolution, 16 khair wood trees were cut from the panchayat land on the intervening night of March 9 and 10.
He said the elected members of the gram panchayat enquired about the theft in the area, but there was no information about the accused persons.
“The resolution reads that the trees were cut illegally by unidentified persons. This area of the panchayat land is reserved under Section 4 of the Forest Act,” the complainant told the police.
According to information, cutting trees in the areas reserved under Section 4 of the Act, without the department’s permission, is a crime.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...