16 quintals of desi ghee jalebis to celebrate Deepender’s victory!

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 8

Underlining the spirit of the old adage ‘Desaan mhn des Haryana, jit doodh-dahi ka khana’, residents of Kiloi village have organised a mega desi ghee bhandara to celebrate the victory of Deepender Singh Hooda as the Lok Sabha MP-elect, which is the biggest victory for the Congress in the state.

“We are preparing 16 quintals of desi ghee jalebis, which will be served along with poori-sabji, raita and pakoras at a bhandara organised in Kiloi village on June 9,” said an elated Kuldeep Hooda, a resident of Kiloi and staunch supporter of Deepender.

As per the village residents, the bhandara is being organised by the Chaudhran paana of Kiloi village for the residents of Kiloi as well as neighbouring villages.

Kuldeep has been making announcements regarding the bhandara and inviting the residents of the area despite his physical disability.

“We have invited Deepender to the bhandara, but if he is not able to come due to his busy schedule, we will be happy to host any member of his family,” said Bijender Hooda, a village resident.

He said Deepender had emerged victorious in almost all villages of the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat with the biggest margin in the entire state.

“We are happy at the resounding success of our beloved son Deepender and hope that he assumes the reins of Haryana some day,” said Jagmender Hooda, another resident of Kiloi village.

Apart from the residents of Kiloi village, the residents of the neighbouring villages of Rurki, Polangi, Dhamar, Rithal and other nearby villages have also been invited for the bhandara.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak