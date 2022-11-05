16-year-old boy injured in Nuh poll violence dies; 27 booked

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 4

A 16-year-old boy, who received injuries during poll clashes in Nuh, died at a hospital here. The police have booked 27 persons in this regard.

A group of 27 persons, armed with swords, rods and sickles, attacked the juvenile and his relatives in Bubulheri village. The boy his uncle and cousins received injuries.

“The suspects beat him with sticks and rods and also fired their country-made pistols. We have registered a murder case against 27 persons,” said SP Varun Singla.

Cases under Sections 302 (murder), 186 (voluntarily obstructs public servant in discharge of duty), (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and Sections of the Arms Act were registered at four police stations.

Meanwhile, a constable posted in Palwal, who was deployed on the election duty, was assaulted in Nuh. A case has been registered against the suspect at the Sadar Nuh police station.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Siswan Jatka, Chanddaka, Meoli, Ghagas, Bulbul Heri, Gokulpur and Bisru villages, the police said.

The polling was held on Wednesday to elect panches and sarpanches in nine Haryana districts in the first phase of the three-phase panchayat elections.