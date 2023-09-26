16-year-old delivers baby boy in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 25

A 16-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, in Yamunanagar district. According to information, both mother and child are in good health.

A case was registered against the husband under Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Gandhi Nagar police station on September 23.

The minor girl was taken to Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, by her husband after she experienced labour pain on September 22.

The girl gave birth to a baby boy in the hospital and doctors at the hospital informed the police about this delivery. In her statement, the girl told the police that it was a love marriage and both families of the couple had given consent for the marriage. She also told the police that she wanted to live with her husband and their child so didn’t want any legal action against anyone. Both, girl and her husband, belong to Bihar. They have been living in a colony of Yamunanagar for about six months.

