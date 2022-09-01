16-yr-old athlete stabbed to death in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 31

A 16-year-old boy, Priyanshu Kumar, was allegedly stabbed to death here on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the victim, a district-level athlete, was assaulted with a knife by unknown assailant(s).

Kumar was returning home in Sanjay Nagar here from the sports complex in Sector 12. He was on a bicycle, when someone following him hit his cycle and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. As the critically injured victim lay on the spot for about 20 minutes, a passerby informed the police on 112.

Though cops rushed him to the Civil Hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. The incident took place on the main road close to the Town park and headquarters of the district administration.

Jitender, victim’s father, said he was not aware of any enmity of his son with anyone and had no clue about the culprit. Priyanshu, a student of Class XII in a government school in the city, was a budding athlete and used to go to the district sports complex regularly for practice, he said.

Police said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

