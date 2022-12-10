162 penalised for traffic violations in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 9

The district police have issued challans to the owners of 162 vehicles for the violation of traffic norms while carrying out a sealing drive in the city on Thursday.

The teams of the police also impounded several vehicles.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said on the direction of SP Mohit Handa, the sealing drive was carried to nail traffic rules violators and contain criminal activities in the district. During the sealing plan drive, as many as 1,478 vehicles were checked at 31 nakas at different places in the district, he added.

“Out of 1,478, several vehicles were impounded and challans were issued to the owners of 162 vehicles,” he said.