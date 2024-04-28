163 unrecognised schools face closure

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 27

The Elementary Education Department here has served notices on 163 unrecognised schools here to shut down and stop admissions.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Muni Ram said the department has also initiated a move to register criminal cases against the erring schools. “We have already written to the local police in Pataudi to lodge an FIR against the management of an unrecognised private school, which has defied the orders of the state government and started new admissions,” he said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the government in the past 10 years to close all unrecognised private schools.

Ram said, “The Education Department gave enough time to these schools to fulfil the norms required for recognition, failing which they were supposed to cease operations from the new academic session. However, these schools were reopened in the new academic session as well.”

