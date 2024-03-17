165 present research papers at IGNC seminar

Kurukshetra, March 16
A two-day national seminar on ‘Comparative Study of the Ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar and Sir Chhotu Ram’ concluded at Indira Gandhi National College (IGNC) here on Saturday. As many as 165 participants presented their research papers during several technical sessions.
Guest of honour Dr Anita June said Dr Ambedkar and Sir Chhotu Ram were great thinkers and they would be sources of inspiration for the upcoming generation as well.
A keynote speaker, Dr Rajbir Parashar, said, “If we look at the struggle for independence, we can see that both the thinkers were facing difficult situations at their respective levels. Despite many facilities, we are today moving away from the basic objective of social issues.”
College principal Dr Kushal Pal said scholars from seven states presented their research papers during the two-day national seminar. “Such seminars are beneficial and informative for every student and researcher. The topic of the seminar was discussed in detail by keynote speakers and experts,” he added.
