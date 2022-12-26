167 units of blood donated in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 25

On the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, Vishvas Foundation organised a blood donation camp in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district on Sunday.

Vishvas Foundation president Sadhvi Neelima Vishvas and branch in-charge Sadhvi Neeraj Kaloha said a team from the blood bank of Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, collected 167 units of blood under the supervision of Dr Pawan. They said the blood donation camp was inaugurated by Jaspal Singh Gill, SDM, Bilaspur.

They further said Vishvas Foundation made special arrangements for refreshments and gifts for all blood donors. They added all blood donors were given appreciation letters and gifts.

On the occasion, Sumer Kaloha, Baldev Singh Kayampuri, Anil Sandhu, Ankit Aggarwal, Sudhir Bhalla, Naveen Jain, Rajneesh Garg, Mulkraj Sachdeva, Naveen, Kapil Madan, Teena Madan, Pappu Singh, doctors of blood bank and other dignitaries from Vishvas Foundation were also present.