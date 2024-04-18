169 notices issued amid rise in vector-borne diseases

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 17

The threat of dengue and malaria has increased after light rainfall in Sirsa. Stagnant water in various areas of the district has led to the breeding of mosquitoes.

In view of the situation, the district Malaria Department’s 55 teams surveyed 1,82,351 households in 90 days and identified 169 locations with mosquito larvae breeding. Notices have been served on the owners of the identified houses.

Additionally, 26,141 slides have been prepared in sensitive areas, and gambusia fish have been released in ponds near villages and towns.

The Health Department officials have advised people to ensure that water does not get accumulated in fridge trays or any water container to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Moreover, they have carried out fogging and applied anti-larva oil in coolers, tanks, and stagnant water in the streets.

Sirsa Chief Medical Officer Dr MK Bhadu said officials of the department concerned were fulfilling their responsibility and raising awareness among the public.

