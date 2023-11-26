17 shopkeepers challaned for encroachment in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 25

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, today carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Yamunanagar city and penalised 17 shopkeepers for the violation of norms. The team recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from the violators and confiscated the goods kept by them on the roads.

According to an information, a team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, led by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt, carried out the drive on the Railway Road, Workshop Road and in the Meera Bai market.

CSI Dutt said several shopkeepers had kept their goods on these roads, resulting in congestion. In order to decongest these roads, the goods have been confiscated, he said. He added that the team has issued challans to 17 shopkeepers, imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 each for non-compliance.

