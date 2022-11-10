 17 teams to verify paddy stock at 165 mills in Kaithal : The Tribune India

17 teams to verify paddy stock at 165 mills in Kaithal

80,32,314 quintal paddy has arrived in district mandis so far

17 teams to verify paddy stock at 165 mills in Kaithal

Amid the reports of paddy arrival from other states and the issuance of ‘fake gatepasses’ in various grain markets, the administration has constituted 17 teams to conduct physical verification of 165 rice mills in the district. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 9

Amid the reports of paddy arrival from other states and the issuance of ‘fake gatepasses’ in various grain markets, the administration has constituted 17 teams to conduct physical verification of 165 rice mills in the district. These teams will verify the stock available in the mills with the issuance of paddy by the procurement agencies.

A total of 80,32,314 quintal paddy has arrived in the various grain markets of the district. In the same period last year, 73,32,083 quintal paddy reached in these markets.

District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sangeeta Tetarwal said, “The team members have started the verification process and they will submit their reports by the end of this week.”

The mill owners had to return 25 per cent of custom-milled rice by December 2022, and 100 per cent by April 2023, she added.

A team led by Kaithal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will conduct physical verification at 15 mills while another team led by Kaithal Tehsildar Sudesh Mehra will verify the stock of eight mills.

Naib Tehsildar Kalayat Harvinder Pal will conduct the verification process of six mills. In Pundri block, a team led by Naib Tehsildar Pundri Joginder Dhankar will verify the stock of two mills while two teams led by Naib Tehsildar Guhla Sunil Kumar will visit four mills of Siwan.

In Cheeka, teams led by SDM Ghula Rohit Kumar (15), Kaithal City Magistrate Gulzar Ahmed (15), Kaithal Regional Transport Authority Secretary (17), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran Executive Officer Mayank Bhardwaj (10), Kaithal DMC Kuldhir Singh (10) and Kaithal Naib Tehsildar Ashish Kumar (13) will carry out the process.

The verification of 15 mills in Dhand area will be carried out by a team led by Rajound Naib Tehsildar Hari Krishan while Naid Tehsildar of Dhand Gourav will inspect 12 mills. A team led by CEO Zila Parishad Suresh Ravish will conduct physical verification of seven mills of Ramthali.

#Kaithal

