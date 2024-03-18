17 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of mining minerals in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 17

In a major action against the illegal transportation of mining minerals, the police, along with the Mines and Geology Department, has seized 17 vehicles for allegedly carrying mining minerals without e-rawanas, causing a huge loss of revenue to the exchequer.

As per information, the police team, under the supervision of Rajesh Kumar, DSP-cum-Nodal Officer Mining, Yamunanagar, along with the Mining Department, conducted a surprise checking of vehicles in Pratap Nagar area of the district on March 13.

Sources said 17 vehicles were found transporting mining minerals illegally. The authorities of the Mining Department handed over the vehicles to the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau for further action.

“The vehicles were seized under sub-rule numbers 102 and 104 of the State Mining Rules, 2012, read with under Section 21 (4) of the MMDR Act, 1957, and NGT, New Delhi, order dated April 23, 2019, and February 19, 2020,” said Omdutt Sharma, District Mining Officer.

The mining officer said they had to recover the fine, royalty and the price of minerals loaded in the vehicles, besides environmental compensation, as per the NGT orders.

As per information, the penalty amount of Rs 4 lakh is charged if the showroom value of a vehicle/equipment/excavator is over Rs 25 lakh and less than five years old. The penalty amount is Rs 3 lakh if the vehicle/equipment/excavator with showroom value was over Rs 25 lakh and more than five years old, but less than 10 years.

