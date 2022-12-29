17-year-old student assaulted, kin block road in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 28
Family members of a student, Sohil (17), and other residents staged a protest outside the Buria police station here today. They also blocked a road demanding the arrest of persons, who allegedly beat up Sohil with iron rods and wooden sticks in Buria town on December 26.
On the complaint of Mohammad Israr of Dayalgarh village, a case was registered against four persons at the Buria police station.
The complainant told the police that his son Sohil was hit by a car while returning home from his school on December 26. After that, four occupants of the car beat him up with iron rods and wooden sticks, he alleged. His son was now under treatment at the trauma centre, he added.
DSP Rajiv Kumar reached the spot and protesters lifted the blockage after he assured them that the suspects would be arrested soon.
