17-yr-old girl dies by suicide at Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 8

A 17-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at her village, falling under the district’s Adampur police station, yesterday.

According to information, the victim was taken to the hospital by her family members where she died during treatment. The police said that the family gave a statement that the girl had died by suicide.

The police registered a case of suicide and initiated a probe into the matter.

The body was handed over to the girl’s family after the post-mortem examination on Friday.

