176 held under NDPS Act in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, September 11
The police have registered 113 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 176 persons in this connection in Yamunanagar between January and September 10. In this period of eight months, the district police recovered narcotics worth lakhs.
Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, said the district police was running a special campaign against drug smugglers.
He said: “Besides tightening noose around drug smugglers, special campaigns were being run to make the youth aware about the ill-effects of drugs. Now, we will also keep a close watch on drug addicts.”
He said the police officials were going from village to village to make people aware about the ill-effects of drugs by organising seminars and social activities.
“Under the banner of drug de-addiction campaign ‘Sahi Raah’, the police are spreading awareness about the menace of drugs,” the SP said.
