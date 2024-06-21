177 fewer road accidents this year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

In an effort to reduce road accidents in the state, the Haryana Police is raising public awareness about lane-driving rules. This initiative includes educating people on proper lane usage and regularly fining violators. As a result, 177 fewer road accidents have been recorded this year compared to last year.

Saying it was crucial for people to adhere to traffic rules to reduce accidents, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur pointed out that one of the main causes of road accidents in the state was the violation of lane-driving rules.

To spread awareness, a campaign was conducted on NH-44 (Ambala to Sonepat) last year. Later, campaigns were launched to enforce lane-driving rules in other districts, and guidelines were issued to all transporters and truck unions in India, resulting in 177 fewer road accidents in the state.

Sharing road safety statistics, Kapur said from January to May, 1,56,674 drivers were fined for lane-driving violations. The police conducted 2,163 awareness campaigns in 2023, with 3,38,068 participants. From January to May, 843 awareness campaigns were conducted, with 1,27,628 participants.

IGP (Traffic and Highways) Hardeep Doon, meanwhile, mentioned that necessary instructions regarding lane-driving enforcement had been communicated to all Police Commissioners and SPs.

Right lane should be used for overtaking and indicators must be used before changing lanes and while overtaking. If a person is found violating lane-driving rules for the first time, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed, while for the second violation, the fine is Rs 1,500.

