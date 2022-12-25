 177 irregular colonies to be regularised in Haryana, Sonipat to have police commissionerate: CM Manohar Lal Khattar : The Tribune India

177 irregular colonies to be regularised in Haryana, Sonipat to have police commissionerate: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Also launched automatic ration card scheme, free passport scheme, online fard (copy) Jamabandi

177 irregular colonies to be regularised in Haryana, Sonipat to have police commissionerate: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, December 25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 177 irregular colonies will be regularized in the state.

He said after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula, Sonipat will also have a Police Commissionerate.

Khattar said his government will focus on strengthening the state's health infrastructure further in 2023.

He was addressing a state-level function held on the occasion of good governance day at Panchkula, according to an official release here.

The chief minister said for the past eight years, dedicated efforts have been made to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'health for all' vision.

Moving ahead in this direction, the focus in 2023 would be on increasing the number of doctors along with further strengthening the health infrastructure, he said.

Besides, the focus would be on promoting Yoga and Ayurveda, said Khattar.

Khattar said 177 irregular colonies in eight districts of the state would be regularized. Two years back, 845 such colonies were identified by the state government, he said.

Khattar said Sonipat will also have a police commissionerate. 

He said a separate police enforcement wing will be constituted with a separate staff. A separate additional director general of police (ADGP), enforcement post would be created for this, he said.

Around 2,500 vacant posts in IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) and the state police force will be filled from next year, he said.

Khattar said in the annual confidential report of the officers and employees, the opinion of the people should be included. 

"In a democracy, people are paramount as the they elect the public representatives, so their opinion should also be taken regarding the efficiency and working of government machinery," he said.

For the government and development work to be done properly and smoothly, there should be public participation through social audit. If the public monitors the development works, then the quality of the works definitely becomes better, he stated.

On this occasion, Khattar launched an automatic ration card scheme, free passport scheme, online fard (copy) Jamabandi, HPSC (Haryana Public Service Commission) demand portal, citizen facilitation centre and works grievance redressal system.

Under the automated ration cards scheme, the government has made the process of making ration cards simple and easy. 

Now the beneficiaries do not need to visit different departments to get their ration cards made as eligible families will get automated BPL yellow ration cards online without applying through 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', said the official statement.

Based on the verified data of their annual income, these beneficiaries will automatically be selected and their ration cards will be automatically generated online. The beneficiaries can download their ration card from their nearest common service centre, said the statement.

The free passport scheme is aimed at encouraging students to pursue higher education abroad. The government reimburses fees charged by competent authority for the issuance of passports to the students studying in the final year of government colleges, it said.

"The cost of the passport will be borne by the Haryana government. Students can apply on the higher education portal for passport fee reimbursement," it said.

After the launch of the free passport scheme, passport fee will be reimbursed in a centralized manner which will eliminate many steps from the earlier process that was used for reimbursement and make the process time efficient, it said.

It further said farmers can now get online 'fard' (copy) of jamabandi (land record) as the revenue department has computerized the land records management operations in all 143 tehsils or sub-tehsils across the state.

#Faridabad #Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

10
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water