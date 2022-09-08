17K take part in Haryana Police's ‘Cyber Raahgiri’ events

Chandigarh, September 7
The Haryana Police today organised ‘Cyber Raahgiri’ programmes in all districts to make people aware of the ways to deal with different types of cyber crimes. About 17,000 persons from all walks of life participated in these events.
Additional Director General of Police (Crime) OP Singh said that in order to make the public aware, it had been decided to organise ‘Cyber Raahgiri’ programmes in every district on Wednesday.
To make people aware of cyber helpline Number (1930), 1930-m walkathon, 2.5-km marathon and 5-km cycle rallies were organised in all districts. To increase participation of the youth, police officers also participated in tug-of-war competitions.
Information on topics such as online safety, cyber bullying, cyber grooming, reporting cybercrimes, etc. was shared with the participants.
A police spokesman said 29 cyber police stations and 309 cyber desks were operating in the state. Till August, 1,455 cases had been registered in the state and 510 accused arrested.
The police saved Rs 12.45 crore from going to cyber criminals and around 15,000 such complaints were resolved.
