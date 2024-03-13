18 colleges attend workshop at GJUST

Hisar, March 12
The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in association with Dean of Colleges of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, organised a one-day workshop for 18 colleges of four districts.
The workshop was focused on making the participating colleges prepare for NAAC Assessment and Accreditation. The resource persons informed the audience about the procedures of Institutional Information on Quality Assurance (IIQA), Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR), NAAC Self Study Report and Data Validation and Verification (DVV). The resource persons also shed light on the importance of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
There were four technical sessions in the workshop, the resource persons talked about the NAAC criterion such as curricular aspects, teaching, learning, and evaluation, research, innovation, and extensions, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership, and management and institutional values and best practices. Professor Yogesh Chaba spoke about ‘outcome based education and its relevance in NAAC Accreditation process’.
The resource persons also assured the participants of help and guidance on the way to NAAC Assessment and Accreditation. IQAC director Ashish Agarwal and deputy director Kashmiri Lal welcomed all the participants.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...