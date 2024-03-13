18 colleges attend workshop at GJUST

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in association with Dean of Colleges of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, organised a one-day workshop for 18 colleges of four districts.

The workshop was focused on making the participating colleges prepare for NAAC Assessment and Accreditation. The resource persons informed the audience about the procedures of Institutional Information on Quality Assurance (IIQA), Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR), NAAC Self Study Report and Data Validation and Verification (DVV). The resource persons also shed light on the importance of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

There were four technical sessions in the workshop, the resource persons talked about the NAAC criterion such as curricular aspects, teaching, learning, and evaluation, research, innovation, and extensions, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership, and management and institutional values and best practices. Professor Yogesh Chaba spoke about ‘outcome based education and its relevance in NAAC Accreditation process’.

The resource persons also assured the participants of help and guidance on the way to NAAC Assessment and Accreditation. IQAC director Ashish Agarwal and deputy director Kashmiri Lal welcomed all the participants.

