18-day Gita Mahotsav begins from December 7

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 13

The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) on Wednesday announced that the main events of International Gita Mahotsav, to be organised in the state from December 7 to 24, will go on for eight days. Until last year, the main events used to be held for six days, but the CM asked the board to increase the duration of the celebrations to eight days.

Akhil Pilani, ADC and Chief Executive Officer of the KDB, held a meeting to review the preparations and said collective efforts would be made to make the IGM successful.

#Kurukshetra