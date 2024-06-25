18 Gurugram villages declared TB-free

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 24

In a recent survey conducted under the TB-Free India campaign in the rural areas of Gurugram district, no patient of tuberculosis was found in 18 villages, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena confirmed here today.

Safe Gram Panchayats Behalpa, Mahendrawada, Khuntpuri, Dohala, Kiranki Kherli, Kentavas, Dhanawas, Saidpur (all Sohna block), Turkapur, Ghilnawas, Mahniyawas, Darapur, Dhani Chitrasen, Daulatabad Kuni, Syed Shahpur, Gwalior, Khedki (all Farrukhnagar block) and Turkapur from Pataudi block.

He said TB had been completely eradicated from 18 villages under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan carried out effectively by the Health Department.

Meena honoured respective panchayats of these villages by giving them a letter of appreciation and a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in an event held here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the ADC said it was the duty of all citizens to give priority to the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and make this campaign a mass movement. He said TB was still the cause of maximum deaths in the country compared to other infectious diseases.

He said India’s population was a little less than 20 per cent of the world’s population but it had more than 25 per cent of the total TB patients in the world, which was a matter of concern. He said according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, all countries had set the target of TB elimination by 2030, but the Government of India had set the target of TB elimination by 2025 and efforts should be made at every level to fulfil this resolution.

The ADC said that to make this campaign a mass movement, awareness about TB has to be created among people. They have to be told that prevention of this disease is possible, its treatment is effective and accessible and the government provides free facilities for the same.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said in the survey, a sample test of 30 out of every 1,000 people was done. The test helped to determine the number of TB patients in the villages. During the survey in these 18 villages, no patient was found suffering from TB disease.

He added that if these villages are found TB free in the next two years as well, then they will be honoured with silver and gold plated statues of Mahatma Gandhi.

