18 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 18 IAS officers with immediate effect. D Suresh has been posted as Principal Secretary, Human Resource Department, against a newly created post.

  • The Haryana Government has promoted PS to CM, V Umashankar (1993-batch) in Chief Secretary’ Grade (Level 17 in the Pay Matrix). Also, pro forma promotions have been given to three other officers of the 1993 batch, Deepti Umashankar, Sukriti Likhi and Neerja Sekhar in the CS’ grade (Level 17 in the pay matrix) with immediate effect
  • Four 2008-bath IAS officers have been promoted to Super Time Scale (Level 14 in the pay matrix)
  • Ten IAS officers of 2011 batch have been promoted to Selection Grade of IAS (Level 13 in the pay matrix) while two officers of the same batch have been granted pro forma promotions
  • Seven 2015-batch IAS officers have been promoted in the Junior Administrative Grade of IAS (Pay 12 in the pay matrix) while six 2020-batch IAS officers have been promoted to the Senior Time Scale (Level 11 in the pay matrix)

D Suresh has been posted as Principal Secretary, Human Resource Department, against a newly created post

Vijay Singh Dahiya, awaiting posting orders, becomes Commissioner, Karnal Division, relieving Saket Kumar of the charge.Ashima Brar will be new Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, relieving KM Pandurang. She will also be Director-General, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes Backward Classes & and Antyodaya (SEWA) and Secretary, Social Justice Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department.

Amit Kumar Agrawal has now been posted as Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Project Director, Chief Minister’s Good Governance, Associates Programme, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd, relieving Mohammed Shayin of the charge.

CG Rajini Kaanthan, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Director-General, Industries & Commerce and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Director-General, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Adviser, Civil Aviation and Secretary, Haryana Civil Aviation Department Vice Shekhar Vidyarthi who goes as Director-General, Archives and Secretary, Archives Department, Director-General, State Transport and Secretary, Transport Department.

Phool Chand Meena has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, in place of Amit Khatri who has been posted as Director, Town & Country Planning, and Special Secretary, Town & Country Planning Department, Director, Urban Estates, Director, Archaeology & Museums, Special Secretary, Archaeology & Museums Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd.

A Sreenivas, Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and Managing Director, HARCO Bank, has been given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram.

Mandip Singh Brar has now been posted as Director-General, lnformation, Public Relations, Languages & Culture, and Secretary, lnformation, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Director-General, Mines & Geology and Secretary, and Mission Director, Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivaar Utthan Yojana.

Saket Kumar, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam Ltd, has been given the additional charge of Director-General, Medical Education & Research and Secretary, Medical Education & Research Department.

KM Pandurang has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd, CEO, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, and CEO, Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority.

Jaibir Singh Arya, awaiting posting orders, becomes Special Secretary, Finance Department against a vacant post.

Rajnarayan Kaushik has been posted as Director, Agriculture, in place of Narhari Singh Banger who becomes District Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. Jitender Kumar has now been posted as Director, Secondary Education, Haryana and Special Secretary, School Education Department, State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

