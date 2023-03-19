18 monsoon trouble spots on Faridabad roads identified

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 18

The district police have taken up the issue of bad road conditions with the civic authorities to prepare a strategy to tackle the problem of traffic movement during rains.

The traffic police have identified as many as 18 dark spots on the main roads and highways in this connection.

“Besides holding a coordination meeting with officials of Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) and NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), the Police Department has written to the agencies concerned for taking up measures to address the bottlenecks that emerge after every downpour,” said a senior police official.

Revealing that while several suggestions have surfaced in the recent meeting, he said various departments have been asked to take measures to resolve the problems at the ground level before the onset of the rains.

The dark spots identified in the city include the Railway underpasses at NHPC, Mewla Maharajpur, Old Faridabad, Vijay Sales, Badkhal Crossing, Magpie, Ajronda Crossing, Bata Chowk, YMCA Crossing, Goodyear point, Sohna Chowk, Sector 25-55 Chowk, Hardware-Pyali road, Ballabgarh bus stand, JCB Crossing, Sector-58 Crossing, Jarsently and Seekri villages on the National Highway 19 passing through the city.

“The majority of main roads in the city witness traffic chaos at peak hours almost daily in wake of various issues including the poor condition of roads, shortage of the traffic police personnel and civic issues, said SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, an NGO engaged in road safety here.

Claiming that waterlogging was a major problem on city roads during the monsoon, he said even the traffic on the national highway becomes a victim in the wake of poor drainage.

“The civic authorities have been asked to resolve the problem of waterlogging on these points on priority basis as these emerge as bottlenecks in movement of traffic after a downpour,” said Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.

He said the departments concerned have been asked to provide smooth roads as well as proper storm water drainage system for trouble-free movement of traffic at any point of time.