18 months gone, four-laning of Mahendragarh-Narnaul road yet to start

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 1

Despite the announcement made by Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar 18-month ago to convert the 40-km long stretch of Mahendragarh-Narnaul highway into a four-lane road, work on the project is yet to start.

As of now, the authorities concerned have started the work to plug the pot-holes but commuters claim that they are still facing inconvenience due to the uneven surface of the battered road.

A local resident, Dharmendra, said, “Locals and opposition leaders have raised the issue several time before the district administrative authorities and the state government but so far nothing has been done. The first announcement to convert it into a four-lane road was made during the Congress government. The CM again made the announcement in 2020.”

Sources said a tender to construct the road was floated a few months back but it was cancelled due to some technical reasons. Now, another tender has been floated regarding the project, they added.

Nangal Choudhary MLA, Abhay Singh Yadav, said the project was delayed due to mistakes at various levels. “But now the work on four-laning from Mandi village near Krishnawati river to the border of Charkhi Dadri district will soon began. Under the project, two underpasses will be constructed at Narnaul bypass, a flyover along the railway overbridge in Mahendragarh city and a bypass at Nangal Sirohi village,” the MLA added.

Yadav said once the project was completed, the old bypass of Narnaul city would be converted into four-lane. “Connectivity to logistic hub, the medical college, the central university and between the national highways passing through the district will improve,” he added.

Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Ashwani Gehlawat, said the four-laning project between Akoda village in Dadri to Narnaul will cost Rs 281 crore.