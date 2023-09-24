18 shopkeepers challaned

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 23

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), has issued challans to 18 shopkeepers for encroachments and littering in Yamunanagar.

A team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt issued challans to shopkeepers in Mirabai Bazaar, on Jagadhri Workshop Road and Railway Road.

“On the direction of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, an anti-encroachment drive has been initiated. Our team issued challans to 18 shopkeepers on Friday,” said Dutt.

