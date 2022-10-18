180 poll booths hypersensitive in Kaithal dist

Kaithal, October 17
In view of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held on October 30 and November 2 in the district, the Kaithal district administration has identified 180 polling booths as hypersensitive and 126 as sensitive in all seven blocks of the district.
Among the hypersensitive booths, 65 are in Kaithal block, 38 in Dhand, 22 in Ghula, two in Kalayat, 24 in Rajound, seven in Siwan and 22 in Pundri. “Our officials are holding meetings in villages to ensure law & order, said the DC.
