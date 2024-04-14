184 buses challaned during verification drive

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 13

The administration today conducted a mega verification drive under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy to keep a vigil on school buses. On the first day of the two-day campaign, 795 buses were checked and 184 were challaned in the district.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav and DCP traffic Virender Vij also took to the field to take stock of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Gurugram traffic police also took action against school vehicles that were found violating traffic rules and fitness standards. They issued challans to 336 school buses and vans, and 20 of these buses were impounded.

Yadav, who himself went to the field, checked the documents and tested the knowledge of drivers and attendants about the emergency equipment available in the buses.

“Under the campaign, 795 buses were inspected in the district on Saturday. The RTA and the Police Department challaned 184 of these buses as they failed to fulfil the 24 points of the checklist. The inspection campaign that aims to cover over 2,700 buses of 527 schools will continue on Sunday as well,” the DC said.

These 2,700 buses have been summoned for verification at five designated locations in the district on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 529 buses were checked in the parking lot of the Mini-Secretariat and of these 19 were challaned. At the Leisure Valley Ground, 111 buses were checked and challans were issued to 33 buses. As many as 53 buses were checked at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where 39 buses were challaned.

In Sohna, 41 buses were checked and 37 of these were challaned. In Pataudi, challans were issued to 56 buses after the checking of 61 buses.

“If we fail to cover all school vehicles. The remainining vehicles will be checked on Wednesday, despite the Ram Navami holiday. Strict action will be taken against schools that do not cooperate in the investigation,” the DC said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram